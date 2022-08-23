Florida Beach's state-of-the-art Coles shopping centre officially opens tomorrow, August 24, at 8am, and the Mail was given an exclusive first glimpse at the store and some of its new features.
With 120 new jobs in the Dawesville community created by the new addition, local team members will join and be shown the ropes by an existing team transferring from other locations.
The store features upgrades new to WA including a pet food 'scoop and weigh' section, with a pick-and-mix for furry friends, a frozen dessert bar with mochi and gelato and a drive through click and collect.
Coles bakers will flip fresh flatbread daily, with the bakery section having an electronic bread slicer for customers to use, and a large selection of gourmet cheeses and picnic foods line the shelves in the deli section.
Self-service checkouts with intuitive conveyor belts will help those with bigger loads and provide more space for the regular self-checkout section.
Store manager David said staff were looking forward to connecting with the local community and becoming the "friendly and recognisable" faces people see during their weekly shop.
The drive-through click and collect service will see customers simply pull into a bay, sheltered from the elements, call the number and wait for staff to bring out their shopping and pack it directly into their boot.
Environmental efforts are a core focus for the store with Coles Florida Beach having special recycling facilities as well as the Together to Zero Waste and Together to Zero Hunger initiatives.
The store has donated $5000 to St Damien's Catholic Primary School to establish the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program, and a Buddy Bench to Ocean Road Primary School made entirely from recycled soft plastics.
Coles Florida Beach's official unveiling event will include a Welcome to Country, traditional song and clapsticks performance followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a coffee van and various extras.
The upgraded supermarket is complemented by a brand new Liquorland store with a refreshed range of local WA wines and spirits.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
