Getting a hearing aid...

Approximately half of all Australians between the age of 60 and 70 have some level of hearing loss. 50 per cent of them at any given time get hearing aids. Some use them full time compared to others who use them selectively, depending on their lifestyle and hearing loss.
Hearing aids come in four main styles - standard behind the ear (sBTE), receiver in the cancal (RIC BTE), in the ear (ITE), and invisible in the canal (IIC).
Gurpreet Kaur is an audiologist at Hear Well Audiology in Mandurah.
"We are an independent locally owned business, having the freedom to bring all hearing Aids Manufacturer on board to select the best suited hearing aids for our clients," she said.
Gurpreet said that it is very important to choose a hearing aid which is easy to manage.
"Manageability has three aspects - ease of wearing, ease of cleaning, and ease of powering or battery change."
When focusing on the ease of wearing, there are three aspects to consider which are the dexterity, the shape of the ear canal and the vision.
"Dexterity is determined by agility in finger, elbow, shoulder joints and the sensitivity in the finger tips. If you have any such issue choose an aid which is easy to hold and manipulate," Gurpreet said.
"Bendy, narrow ear canals are hard to get some styles of hearing aids in, and for people with vision issues, bigger and colour coded hearing aids are easier to see and orient when wearing."
Hearing aids tend to get blocked with ear wax. For people with excessive wax build up issue or ear health related issue, it is very important to consider a style of aid which is less prone to wax blockage, as well as a style that's easier to clean.
When it comes to the power and battery of the device, again choose a style which you can easily change battery.
"These days we have rechargeable hearing aids, which do not require battery change. They go in the charger when not in use. Rechargeable hearing aids are ideal for dexterity and vision issues," Gurpreet said.
For more info go to hearwellaudiology.com.au.
