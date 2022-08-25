Reputable family lawyers

For more than 50 years, Paterson and Dowding Family Lawyers have been specialising in family law. Established in 1967, they are proud of their reputation as one of the oldest and most highly regarded family law firms in Western Australia.
They have enjoyed consistent recognition in the Doyle's Guide as a leading Western Australian firm, practicing in the areas of property, parenting and divorce matters.
Their senior managing associate, Marnie Parkinson, has over 20 years' experience, acting for clients on both parenting and financial matters.
Marnie's experience in family law includes child relocation disputes, division of property, family trusts, farming disputes, divorce, child support and financial agreements. Marnie has also appeared in the children's court for care and protection matters and in the magistrates court assisting clients with family violence restraining orders.
Marnie has helped hundreds of clients over the years, including FIFO workers. She understands the challenges that face FIFO workers when they separate, particularly in relation to balancing arrangements for the children and work rosters. Having lived in regional Australia for much of her working life, Marnie has also provided advice and assisted clients from rural backgrounds, including those requiring legal advice in relation to complex farming matters.
As the Peel Region expands, Paterson and Dowding recognise the need for experienced family lawyers to collaboratively assist clients in resolving their parenting and financial matters.
Marnie will be assisted in Mandurah by Alison Ennis and Janelle Easom. Both Alison and Janelle are experienced senior paralegals with more than 20 years' experience between them. They look forward to welcoming new clients and to ensure they are provided with support, understanding, and efficient service.
They understand the current economic and social issues that impact their community and local families and they work with clients to achieve the best possible outcome and reduce the stress of divorce or separation. They aim to empower their clients by providing them with easy to understand information about their options. They approach every matter with a practical and commercial focus so that their clients can move on with their lives and, where possible, avoid costly court proceedings.
They also offer clients a holistic service, putting them in touch with other professionals to assist with their separation or divorce. Their Mandurah team can assist with counsellors, financial planners, divorce coaches and accountants.
They are offering for a limited time a discounted initial consultation appointment with Marnie. Call 9226 3300 to arrange an appointment.
