Facilities for every activity

The team at Teman Communities believe everyone deserves to enjoy their life and have access to a lifestyle that brings them contentment and happiness in later life.
One of the benefits of living at an over 55s lifestyle village, like Lakeside by Teman in Ravenswood, is the numerous facilities available for all residents and their families to utilise and enjoy.
"I just love walking around Lakeside and seeing residents and their families out and about," managing director of Teman, Jamie Sterland said.
"I don't think I've ever walked through the village and not seen a group of people playing bowls of some sort. I didn't even know what disc bowls was until I came to Lakeside."
The facilities at Lakeside by Teman include an eight rink bowling green, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, sauna and gymnasium, library, hobby workshop, and community centre.
There is even space for residents to store their caravan and boat for when adventure is calling.
"We are in the middle of refurbishing the indoor heated pool, which will be completed in the coming months. Swimming, or even walking through the water, is a wonderful low impact fitness that many residents do," Jamie said.
"There is always something happening at the community centre for residents to be active and social, like dancercise, art group, bush dancing, chair aerobics, darts, quilting, chess, boot-scooting, chair yoga, morning teas and luncheon."
Their annual open day will be on Sunday, September 18 from 10am, an occasion for both the community, and a free family day out. A number of newly renovated homes will also be open for inspection.
"We look forward to welcoming many families from the community to the Lakeside Open Day," Jamie said.
There will be a petting zoo, vintage cars, morning tea and lunch, ice-cream truck, coffee van, tennis, putt putt golf, lawn bowls, woodwork group, and a craft group.
Curtin Fm will be broadcasting live all day with heaps of giveaways, specialty stalls, and lucky door prize.
For more information go to lakesidebyteman.com.au, call 0439 911 152 or go to 194 Old Mandurah Road, Ravenswood.
