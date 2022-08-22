The Mandurah Pirates Rugby Union Football Club has taken out the seniors premiership in a thrilling 27-12 victory against the Bunbury Barbarians.
It was an entirely undefeated season for the Pirates, who cemented themselves as the team to beat from the first round, coming out of the gate strong to score a 28-0 win against the Curtin Rams.
Team manager Gaby Gardner said the results were a reflection of the team's hard work throughout the season and the dedication of the coaching staff.
"They were minor premiers and premiers on the day - they didn't lose a game," Gardner said.
"It was a pretty exciting game - it was even right up until maybe the second half of the last half."
Coaches Marty Kendrick and Richie Jenkins took the boys from strength-to-strength, their coaching chops proven by the consistency of the season.
"The coaches are just amazing. They're there every week, twice a week and then Saturdays as well - the boys have a lot to say thanks to them for."
Veteran player Martin Williams played a solid game for the team, marking a milestone game and receiving the 'Man of Steel' trophy for being the best player of the day.
Gardner said on top of the team's success, the environment was positive and sportsmanship was at an all-time-high.
"They're a very tight-knit bunch. All their families get involved - there's a great feel about the team. They've all played really well."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
