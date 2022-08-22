Mandurah Mail

Cockatoos well watered with new bird drinking station

Updated August 22 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:25am
MUCH NEEDED: The water station was officially opened on Sunday with a community celebration followed by tree planting activities. Picture: Supplied.

Black cockatoos in Mandurah's south now have permanent access to fresh drinking water after a watering station for birds was installed.

