Unique hob-bee: Mandurah local talks on becoming a self-taught beekeeper

It was while working in horticulture and tending to a produce garden connected to a restaurant that Daniel Aubrey first became fascinated with bees.
A few years ago the Mandurah resident barely noticed them, but now he says they are "pretty much his whole life".
Advertisement
"Sometimes I'll come inside and just be blabbering about 'this hive is doing this' and 'you should've seen the size of this queen' - I don't know when to hold myself back talking about bees," Daniel said.
When the restaurant's hives swarmed in spring, they hired a specialist to come out and remove one of the swarms.
"He walked us through it and I thought I'd like to try it myself - next time they swarmed, I took that swarm home with me."
Daniel said the hobby felt like a natural progression to him due to his background and career.
"I've been in the horticulture industry for around 11 years - with that, you've very much got to be aware of everything that impacts plants.
"You can't have one without the other."
After inspiration hit and he had decided to pursue his new interest in earnest, he poured through books and online articles about bees - recording every fact and quirk he could find.
When he heard about locals who were bothered about finding swarms in their backyards, he decided to try his hand at some more removals.
Real-life experience as well as mentorship from the man who removed the original hives from the restaurant garden helped Daniel to feel more confident with each job.
"It was pretty intimidating at first... But I think I got in there and tried to learn as much as possible and had the right people giving me information - I learned quite quickly."
Daniel and his wife rented a friend's property in Mandurah with a few acres and he discovered there was plenty of room for critters.
"I checked with local restrictions on how many hives you can have and registered them with the Department of Primary Industries. I just became obsessed."
Spending a lot of his time observing and caring for bees, Daniel found that there were "a lot of similarities" between them and people.
"Each colony has its own kind of temperament and behaviour due to genetics. Individual bees tend to have their own individual personalities as well - some vibes, they can be funny."
Each colony has its own kind of temperament and behaviour due to genetics. Individual bees tend to have their own individual personalities as well - some vibes, they can be funny.- Daniel Aubrey
Daniel said when he got home the first thing he would do was sit and watch the bees going in and out of the hive.
Advertisement
Every few weeks he would inspect the hives to learn how they would grow and see the different colours of pollen they would bring in.
"Even the smell - the smell of a hive is so good... That probably sounds weird," he said, laughing.
It wasn't just Daniel who was enthralled by the bees - they added a little something special to his wife's business.
"She does grazing tables and boxes as a side business.
"We have the perfect honeycomb to go with the cheeses."
Throughout Daniel's research, he said he discovered just how vital bees were for the planet, and that many people had no idea of the implications that would come with losing them.
Advertisement
"We have lost touch with our environment so much. Bees are extremely important... there are medical conditions that can be helped by bee venom, they can help with arthritis... They are one of only a few animals where we rely on them so much we would be lost without them."
Read more:
Daniel said another vital thing produced by bees was propolis, a sticky substance which helps them stick things together in their hive and seal cracks where air might be coming in.
"It is super antibiotic and helps the hive to prevent diseases. Some of the stuff that's coming out of the research into propolis is pretty amazing."
He said education would help people to understand how to protect bees, and that it should start from early on.
Advertisement
"At some point in the future I'd love to be able to set up an observation hive and go into schools to show kids what goes on inside.
"Just like with any other fear - a lot of it is due to lack of knowledge about it. It's like how the road seems pretty intimidating before you learn to drive."
Daniel said bees were usually just curious, but there were factors which could increase a person's chances of getting stung.
Becoming familiar with these factors has helped Daniel to keep himself safe when tending to his hives.
"There are still risks - I've gotten stung a lot. But I make sure I don't go near hives if I'm wearing dark colours and black sunnies, because to them I look like a bear. A bee's number one fear is bears, so if you look like one you've got a good chance of getting stung."
Other contributing factors include strong body odour or perfume and humans swatting at the bees.
Advertisement
Perhaps the most unusual instigator, is a popular fruit.
"Bees communicate a lot through pheromones - their defensive pheromone is a similar smell to bananas. I love bananas, but I make sure I don't eat them before going out to the hives."
While beekeeping has brought Daniel a lot of joy, he said it also made him starkly aware of predators and environmental risks which put bees at great risk.
One of them, the Varroa Mite, is an external parasite that attacks honey bees and has the potential to devastate the beekeeping and agricultural industries in Australia.
"It's going to really change beekeeping. It's in Australia now - some people are hopeful we'll somehow eradicate them, other people believe it's just going to be a part of our beekeeping from here.
"We've been pretty lucky in WA to have such strict biosecurity laws and borders."
Advertisement
Daniel said climate change and the loss of habitat which comes with development could also be extremely detrimental to bees and other local wildlife.
"Nowhere else in Australia has the diversity of plants and animals that we have.
"Knocking down trees for housing, it's not just bees threatened. Knocking down tuart trees which are extremely valuable. There are a lot of revegetation programs out there, we really need to contribute more of our attention to those."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.