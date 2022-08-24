Chairs measured to you

As we age, tasks that were once simple can become strenuous, like standing up from our chair. The last thing you want is to make this motion a chore. An essential way of improving your quality of life is to lessen your body's stress before it becomes too late and your mobility is severely impaired.
A terrific way to lessen the impact is to find a chair that helps you with the process of lifting and reclining. When it comes to finding a chair that suits you perfectly, both in fit and style, look no further than Motobility in Mandurah.
Their Western Australian custom-made chairs are handcrafted to suit your specific measurements. There are many elements to consider, and at Motobility, you can customise the shape of your back, leg length and seat size. They also offer a vast range of options regarding materials, allowing you to design a chair that not only suits your needs but also fits in with your interior style.
The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Motobility are on hand to advise you on picking a chair that's right for you. There are many options when it comes to the selection process. You can choose a chair from their extensive range, have a bespoke WA manufactured chair made to your measurements, or if you love a chair that's in stock but want it in another colour, the WA team can re-upholster it for you in the fabric of your choice.
Electric lounge chairs are some of the most popular mobility support options, including, but are not limited to, the wallglider, the bed chair, the lumbar chair, the tilt in space chair, and the zero gravity chair. With each reclining differently and offering varying benefits, the type of chair you choose will depend on what feels right and will provide you with the best support.
When it comes to a more budget-friendly alternative, Motobility also manufactures its brand of lift chairs overseas, so customers have multiple options. Their imported chairs are available in different sizes, functions, materials and back styles. The chairs on offer all feature the lift function, assisting people standing up by lifting the chair to a comfortable and stable perching position.
When choosing a WA-made option, the team at Motobility ask you to allow approximately four weeks from the time of the order until delivery.
For more information go to motobility.com.au or visit them at 2/17 Gordon Road, Mandurah.
