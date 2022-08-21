Mandurah Mail

DFES says solar inverter is believed to be the cause of Wannanup house fire

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
August 21 2022
HOUSE FIRE: A failed solar inverter is believed to be to blame for a blaze in Wannanup. Picture: Supplied.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says they believe a failed solar inverter is to blame for a fire which destroyed a house on Batavia Avenue in Wannanup on Saturday morning.

