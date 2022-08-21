The Department of Fire and Emergency Services says they believe a failed solar inverter is to blame for a fire which destroyed a house on Batavia Avenue in Wannanup on Saturday morning.
Around 3.55am on August 20, emergency services received a call to the residence, and when crews arrived the blaze had well and truly taken hold.
"It appears the fire started in the garage and then began to spread to the rest of the house," a DFES spokesman told the Mail.
"By the time crews arrived the garage was fully engulfed."
Career and volunteer firefighters from Falcon and Mandurah managed to get the fire under control by 5.20am and the fire was extinguished by 6.10am.
The spokesman said the estimated damage cost was $400,000.
No one was injured.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
