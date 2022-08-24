Mandurah Mail

Trusted financial advice

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
August 24 2022 - 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADVICE YOU CAN TRUST: Aiyuty Soetanto and Kelly King, directors and senior wealth advisors of Iconic Health. Photo: Supplied

fter spending 22 years working as a senior financial planner with ANZ in Mandurah, Kelly King saw there was a high demand for quality financial advice in the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.