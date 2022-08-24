Trusted financial advice

fter spending 22 years working as a senior financial planner with ANZ in Mandurah, Kelly King saw there was a high demand for quality financial advice in the area.
With colleague of 16 years, Aiyuty Soetanto by her side, the two women, who have over 40 years' experience between them set out to establish their business, Iconic Wealth.
"Retirement planning and Centrelink advice is where I thrive. We have a passion for taking the stress out of one of life's largest decisions - retirement," Kelly said.
They also do investment advice, wealth accumulation, tax effective strategies, estate planning advice and personal insurances as a part of a whole financial plan for clients.
Delivery is very important to Kelly and her team.
"Clients want to partner with me because I am genuinely interested in their needs and establishing long term relationships."
Kelly feels that authenticity is her strength and describes herself as a "do it for you person," which is also appealing to her clients.
"In financial planning there can be a lot of misunderstandings, sometimes professionals over complicate things," she said.
"That is where we are different. I want to educate clients about their money and take them on the journey with me instead of getting approval to drive the bus for them."
"I am local, I love Mandurah and have a special interest in empowering women to join and thrive in the financial planning profession."
Kelly is the current WA Chair for AFA Inspire who focus on female financial literacy and encouraging more women to enter the industry.
Women make up only 20 per cent of the industry in a planning capacity.
Through Iconic Wealth, Kelly is planning events in Mandurah to bring women together that share similar values through event space WOTSO, other existing groups and various local charities.
"As seen in recent political changes, many women feel unheard, undervalued in their working environments and underutilised with their skillset."
She wants a safe place for these women to start to empower themselves and collaborate.
For more information about Iconic Wealth you can go to their website iconicwealth.net.au, or call Kelly on 0407 660 534.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
