For the past 13 years Mandurah Baptist College students have been doing their best for the environment, by taking part in an annual planting day in Lakelands estate.
Since the project began in 2007, more than 20,000 seedlings have been planted by Mandurah students in Peet's Lakelands Estate, which has significantly contributed to the estate's thriving environment.
The long-standing community event has been run in partnership with developer Peet, Creating Communities and the college and has successfully educated hundreds of students about the principles of revegetation, cultivating seedlings and the natural environment.
As part of the educational program, senior students grew their own seedlings as part of a wider science curriculum. The senior students then came together with the primary school students to plant what grew in the classroom, throughout Lakelands Estate.
Peet managing director Brendan Gore said it has been a valuable experience for students, and one which provided a direct positive impact to the local environment.
"Each year, we have seen children gain firsthand experience in caring for the environment, working collaboratively with their peers, and contributing to the community," Mr Gore said.
"To be able to work closely with Creating Communities and Mandurah Baptist College to offer such a hands-on program has been extremely rewarding and has been a great benefit to the students, as the project has now become integrated into the school's science curriculum."
Creating Communities director Alan Tranter said they had seen the event significantly grow over the past 13 years, and to help support the growth, environmental experts Tranen were engaged to run the event and teach students about the environment.
"The day is designed to teach students about caring for their local environment both now and into the future. Older students learn skills in mentoring and environmental awareness that may see them end up in a career in the environmental industry should they so choose," Mr Tranter said.
"These events generate a lot of excitement among the team at Creating Communities, the students, and teachers at Mandurah Baptist College. While the program has now come to an end, it's very rewarding to know that the project will continue to flourish at Mandurah Baptist College, with the school continuing to grow the seedlings, and using them to revegetate the surrounds of the school going forward."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
