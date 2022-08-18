Mandurah Mail

Mandurah mum Bek Bevan designs sustainable lunchware through business Eco Instyle

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:55am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ECO-CONSCIOUS: Bek Bevan and her sons Kai and Jack love living near the beach in Mandurah, and are passionate about keeping the beach plastic free. Pictures: Supplied.

When Bek Bevan moved from Queensland to Mandurah, one thing was familiar - a beautiful and rich coastline close to home filled with sea creatures and coral.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.