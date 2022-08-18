When Bek Bevan moved from Queensland to Mandurah, one thing was familiar - a beautiful and rich coastline close to home filled with sea creatures and coral.
Another thing that remained was her passion to keep it clean and plastic-free.
With two young boys at home who loved nothing more than spending their days running on the sand, Bek noticed a startling amount of discarded plastic lining Mandurah's shores, prompting the idea for a new business.
Eco Instyle is Bek's eco-friendly, sustainable company - which sells lunchboxes, drink bottles, travel cups and tumblers made from pure bamboo, stainless steel and glass.
Bek said her goal was helping people to make "small changes" which would add up and help the environment over time.
"We just noticed along the coastal area there was a lot of plastic - it was actually growing each year we were living here," she said.
"Having young boys, we also noticed packing schools lunches it was just plastic, plastic, plastic."
Using her sons as a starting point, Bek started taking note of the plastic products they used the most, with lunchboxes and bottles coming out as number one.
After brainstorming products, sourcing international bamboo plantations and sustainable packaging options Bek created her dream line of products.
"At first when my boys were playing sport they would have those push-up, plastic bottles and then suddenly they were showing up with this huge, one-litre bamboo bottle. The other kids loved it.
"We based our products on the kids - we got local kids involved with promoting our products."
Bek started to build a client base, with the response being overwhelmingly positive from new and return customers.
She said that a few swaps around the house made all the difference.
"We wanted to bring more education for our customers on why making the small changes to the kitchen and school lunches minimises what we're seeing on our coastline," Bek said.
"I think a lot of people are seeing the benefits of going eco-friendly - climate change is real, making little changes and starting small will just naturally grow and grow."
Another core motivator for Bek was setting a positive example for her sons Kai and Jack, who despite still being young, have got involved in the business by promoting and helping to pack orders.
"My boys are very conscious of what mum is passionate about.
"If kids from when they're young watch mum and dad doing these things, they are just like 'oh, okay' and they start doing it too."
Bek is now working on a pet-line for the website, which will focus on reducing plastic bag waste left behind by dog-walkers on the beach.
She said she hoped that through her efforts she could help to beautify and protect her family's happy place, keeping the beach clean for everyone to enjoy.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
