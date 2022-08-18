Celebrate all things Scottish at the first Mandurah Highland Gathering next month.
You don't need to be Scottish to take part in this new event by Mandurah and Peel Pipe Band on September 18 at Hall Park.
The band formed in early 2020, surviving COVID lockdowns and quarantines.
Last year members organised a pipe band competition in Mandurah for the first time and it turned out to be a great success.
This year they have planned it to be bigger and better, with the competition again but this time accommpanied by highland games, highland dancers, more food trucks and a Scottish trad band.
The West Australian Police Pipe Band will make a guest appearance and RSL president Dave Mabbs will lightthe flame and reciting the ODE midway through the event.
On top of that, there will be a face painter plus a beer van from the Pipers Inn providing refreshments for thirsty spectators throughout the day.
Gather your family and friends to enjoy the visual spectacle of kilts, bagpipes and a medieval fair.
Entry is free and it's a gold coin donation for parking.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
