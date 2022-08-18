Peel Water Police are stressing the importance of safe boating practises, and have joined forces with Surf Lifesaving WA and Mandurah Marine Rescue volunteers as they prepare for unpredictable summer months.
Representatives from each organisation met at the Mandurah Marine Rescue headquarters for a safety brief before getting out in the water to practise search, rescue and recovery exercises together.
Peel Water Police regional operations manager Sergeant Diana Flint said volunteers were invaluable to their rescue operations.
"The volunteers play such an important role - these are people who are volunteering their time, they don't get paid for it - they're always around whenever they need to assist us, so this is another way we can build that relationship up," Sgt Flint said.
"I think it's particularly important just before the busy summer period - even though we work individually, it's important that when an incident occurs we know how to work together."
Sgt Flint said it was important for boating enthusiasts to have checks in place as they lead into the season, including ensuring all equipment is functioning to avoid mishaps.
"In particular, if they haven't used their boats over the winter months, make sure the boat is sea ready and the vessel has been maintained correctly.
"Make sure you've got your EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon), life jackets, your anchor is working - so in the unfortunate event they have to use one of those they know it's there and working."
She said another important thing to keep in mind was that safety equipment, including self-inflating life jackets, have an expiry date that should be considered.
"It's just about being sensible and also having fun."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
