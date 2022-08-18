Two men die in East Rockingham crash

Two men have died in a motorcycle crash in Rockingham in the early hours of Thursday morning.
At 2.25am ambulance officers notified WA Police of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Patterson Road and Ennis Avenue in East Rockingham.
When ambulance officers arrived, a member of the public was giving emergency first aid to one of the two motorcycle occupants.
The motorcycle matches the description of a motorcycle that had ridden past another police car further along Ennis Avenue prior to the crash.
At this time it is believed there was no attempt made to intercept the motorcycle, however, given it wasn't long before the crash, officers will review the circumstances surrounding the entire incident.
Major crash investigators are currently investigating the crash.
More information to come.
