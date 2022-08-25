Reliable roller shutters

Do you want maximum security and comfort in your home? Roller shutters from NU Style Shutters are an easy and affordable way to ensure your home is comfortable, cosy and safe all year round.
Available in a variety of sizes and styles that suit any space, Nu Style Shutters allow you to have total control of your environment, both indoors and out.
Each roller shutter is custom made to suit your home, so you can be sure that it's serving its purpose, which is to be engineered effectively to protect your home from intruders and the harsh West Australian climate.
Not only are roller shutters effective with security and the climate, but they also create peace by minimising outside noise.
As WA's leading supplier of high-quality roller shutters, the team at Nu Style Shutters are dedicated to offering their customers unbeatable value for money.
A family owned business that was established in 2003, the team has since installed more than 50,000 shutters for clients across the region, providing both families and businesses the peace of mind they need.
They're proud of their reputation as reliable and honest with a great service, and they strongly believe in the importance of building great relationships, and keeping them.
All of their products are locally made at their Malaga factory, so the team have complete control over the manufacturing process.
This ensures the quality of the materials they install, with everything being tested before it leaves to help their efficiency in installing the product.
RAC members also save 10 per cent off any Nu Style roller shutter, security door and screen, outdoor blind and plantation shutter purchase.
WA Senior card holders also enjoy a discount, and with the current WA Government's $400 safety and security rebate (terms and conditions apply) for WA Seniors Card holders, there has never been a better time to buy.
Call Nu Style Shutters today on 1300 798 776 or visit their website nustyleshutters.com.au for more information on how you book their reliable services.
