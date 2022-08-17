Tenants needed for new Mandurah disability accommodation

Mandurah is the location of NDIS Property WA's first disability complex.
NDIS is looking for tenants for the cul-de-sac accommodation at 21 Hall Street, which is due for completion in the next few months.
The Mandurah development consists of four, two bedroom, two bathroom apartments, now in lockup stage with internal fitout currently underway.
Each apartment is designed to the high standards of the NDIS, with lowered windows, wide areas for transfers, ramps, wide doorways and an internal elevator.
The building also incorporates a therapy room for the shared use of all participants.
Tenants who have a suitably approved personal NDIS Plan for High Physical Support can apply.
"Until now there has been limited choice when it comes to accessible and affordable accommodation for people living with a disability and their families," an NDIS Property spokesperson said.
The homes were an alternative for individuals potentially remaining in hospital due to a lack of suitable accommodation for the care they require.
"This Mandurah build is the first of many new homes to be completed for individuals in the disability sector."
Builder John Palmer said he and the NDIS Property WA team were "committed to giving people with disabilities a better quality of life by building them a home that suits their needs".
For more information contact info@ndispropertywa.com.au or Jason Hall
from Enable WA at sda@enablewa.org.au.
