Kwinana Freeway crash leaves two men critically injured

Updated August 16 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:05am
CRASH INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a serious crash on Kwinana Freeway. Picture: File Image.

A serious, three-vehicle crash on the Kwinana Freeway has left two men in hospital with critical injuries.

