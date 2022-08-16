A serious, three-vehicle crash on the Kwinana Freeway has left two men in hospital with critical injuries.
Around 9.25am on August 16, a Ford Ranger utility, Hino truck and Kenworth road train were being driven north along Kwinana Freeway.
The three vehicles were involved in a crash in the vicinity of Mortimer Road.
The 64-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger and the 55-year-old male driver of the Hino truck were both taken to Royal Perth Hospital with critical injuries.
The 34-year-old male driver of the road train was not injured.
Officers from the major crash investigation section of WA Police are urging anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash to call crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can upload the vision directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seriouscrashbertram.
