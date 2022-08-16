Mandurah scraps market trail idea, new activation for city centre

The City of Mandurah has abandoned its plan to create a market trail due to a lack of interest from operators.
The council last year approved the 'Market Day in Mandurah Sunday Market Trail' to run monthly for the summer season (November to April) but it never eventuated.
The idea was for five markets to operate at the same time in various locations around the centre of Mandurah.
A report to the council on Tuesday said just one market operator showed interest but then withdrew their application.
The report blamed the impacts of COVID-19 and the changing commercial nature of markets.
Feedback from seven operators was that they were not interested in expanding, it was currently too expensive to run markets, COVID and health regulations created too much uncertainty and they did not want to compete with existing operators.
Three said they would submit an application next year, two said they wouldn't and the remaining two said they were unsure.
The council approved for the Mandjar Markets to continue operating from the Eastern Foreshore North location.
In a deputation to the council Mandjar committee member Roger Kemp said the location wasn't ideal.
I think that's actually, at the core of it, quite a good idea - attracting people walking through the broader city - it's a shame there was a lack of take up on that.- Peter Rogers
"Last year we started on the Eastern Foreshore north from Gibson to Cooper - it wasn't very conducive to good marketing down there with the amount of people barbecuing around us and with children running around," he said.
A city officer said that was "the bookable area".
"... we completely understand the concerns of the Mandjar Markets...the intentions of the staff and myself is to find the best footprint for you," he said.
The council also voted to use the markets trail budget for other city centre activation activities.
A city officer told the meeting this list of activities would be circulated "within the next few weeks".
The council also approved the new draft 'City Centre Markets Guidelines' on a 12-month trial to be used to make decisions for market applications.
It included recommendations on when market holders could sell food and drink, because there has been ongoing concern about this negatively impacting surrounding businesses.
In voting to approve the recommendations, councilor Peter Rogers said it was "a bit of a shame" there was a lack of interest in the markets trail.
"I think that's actually...quite a good idea - attracting people walking through the broader city - it's a shame there was a lack of take up..."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
