Flurry of birthdays for Mandurah nonagenarians

Non-profit aged care home Mercy Place Mandurah has been lighting an exceptional number of birthdays candles over recent times, with half a dozen of its nonagenarian residents celebrating birthdays - and a number of others due in coming days.
Born and bred Western Australian Lesley Williams is the oldest resident at the Mandurah home, having celebrated his 99th birthday last week on August 6, while Northam-born great, great grandmother Doreen Bullen celebrated her 94th birthday on August 3.
The youngest member of the 90s club, Shirley Burton, also celebrated her 91st birthday on July 19.
Next up to celebrate is Kalgoorlie-born resident and great, great grandfather, Mark Levis, who will turn 97 on August 23 and claims that his long life is down to having an adoring wife, Eva, and never drinking or smoking, though he does admit to having 'half a whiskey' to celebrate every New Year.
Mercy Place Mandurah service manager Simone Baxter said several more residents were due to celebrate big birthdays over the next two months, though they were a little more shy about revealing their impressive ages.
"Over more than nine decades that has seen two world wars, the landing of the man on the moon and a myriad of world-shaping events, pretty much all of our nonagenarians put their longevity down to hard work, not drinking or smoking and good, old fashioned 'plain food'," Ms Baxter said.
"At the end of the day, reaching such great ages really is a wonderful achievement for each and every one of our beloved residents and it is genuinely very special indeed for all of our Mercy Health community to celebrate with them on their birthdays and wish them all the very best for continued good health.
"We even look forward to celebrating 100 year birthdays with all of these wonderful seniors in the coming years."
Mercy Health is a Catholic community care provider, founded by the Sisters of Mercy and grounded in a 2000 year history of caring for those in need. The organisation is a national service provider of health and aged care throughout Victoria, Southern New South Wales, Western Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.
In Western Australia, the organisation cares for over 300 people across five residential homes, with 78 independent living units.
