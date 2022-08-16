Mandurah Mail

Flurry of birthdays celebrated at aged care home Mercy Place Mandurah

Updated August 16 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flurry of birthdays for Mandurah nonagenarians

Non-profit aged care home Mercy Place Mandurah has been lighting an exceptional number of birthdays candles over recent times, with half a dozen of its nonagenarian residents celebrating birthdays - and a number of others due in coming days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.