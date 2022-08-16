Mandurah Mail

Council considers rezoning 9001 Beacham Street, Coodanup foreshore lot for café development

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:43am, first published 4:50am
POTENTIAL: The undeveloped lot at 9001 Beacham Street is in the area commonly known as Placid Waters. Picture: Screenshot

The City of Mandurah is considering rezoning a Coodanup foreshore lot to allow for a café development.

