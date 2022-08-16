The City of Mandurah is considering rezoning a Coodanup foreshore lot to allow for a café development.
The undeveloped lot at 9001 Beacham Street is in the area commonly known as Placid Waters.
Currently, the closest café is about 2.5km away on Darwin Terrace.
The only land nearby zoned as an activity centre where a café could be developed, is almost 2km to the north west on the corner of Coodanup Drive and Wanjeep Street (as yet undeveloped).
"The development would potentially provide a destination for residents and visitors to the area and in the absence of a local centre, meet some of the roles and functions of a local centre as a meeting place," a report to the council stated.
There have been a number of housing subdivisions approved for the large site, but not yet carried out.
The landowner has told the City they intend to continue with the plans.
The site is an unusual, triangular shape which abuts a reserve and the Serpentine River to the east, vacant residential land to the north and low density housing to the south and west.
The subject site is separated by a narrow reserve to the nearest dwellings on Macquarie Drive and approved but as yet not developed smaller lots to the west.
Mandurah council will vote to change the zoning at its meeting next week, subject to public consultation.
A report is expected to be prepared for the council towards the end of the year considering submissions from the advertising.
The council decision would then be forwarded to the Minister for Planning for determination.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
