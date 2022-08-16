Mandurah baseballer Lyndan Morgan has had his US baseball dreams made a reality by the support of the Mandurah community, and beyond.
The 17-year-old had his GoFundMe fully funded following an article published in the Mail.
Advertisement
Lyndan was selected to represent Australia in a series of matches at the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association tournament in Florida, US.
The opportunity was a dream come true for Lyndan, but the family's financial situation put this dream at risk.
"It's been overwhelming, it makes me emotional," Lyndan's mum, Naomi Morgan said.
"I didn't expect the community to jump on board in the way that they have.
"It's really beautiful, I don't even have words."
Ms Morgan said it would have been "soul-crushing" if they couldn't make the trip happen.
"We didn't think we were going to be able to help him out with this," she said.
"He's just worked so hard, and he's so grateful. He's not a normal 17-year-old."
Lyndan said that he was in awe of the support strangers offered him.
"It's really surprising, a lot of these people don't even know me, but they're so willing to help out," he said.
Read more:
"I've had so many people reach out, old friends from school and relatives reach out and wish me the best."
Lyndan said the nerves and excitement were growing as the trip drew closer, and training ramped up.
One of Lyndan's past state coaches got in contact with Lyndan to offer one-on-one clinics and training, in addition to his currently regime.
The family were also approached by Domino's, who held a fundraiser on their behalf.
They also held their own Bunnings sausage sizzle fundraiser, where Lyndan said they sold out and had to close early.
Advertisement
With everything now in motion, Lyndan said he hoped it all went to plan and was looking forward to his first ever international trip.
"I'm hugely grateful for everyone that donated, I can't thank them enough."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.