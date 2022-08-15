Mandurah Mail

Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group's Weed ID workshop is on once again to control invasive species

Updated August 15 2022 - 7:27am, first published 4:56am
INFORMED: From last year's Weed ID workshop, where landholder's were encouraged to bring in weeds they are struggling with on their property. Picture: Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group Facebook page.

Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) will host the return of its popular Weed ID and Advice Workshop event in Pinjarra on September 9.

