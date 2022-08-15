Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) will host the return of its popular Weed ID and Advice Workshop event in Pinjarra on September 9.
The interactive workshop, which will be held at Lesser Hall, aims to educate landholders on weed identification and methods of control.
Advertisement
Weed expert Greg Keighery and Principal Ecologist Andrew Mitchell will host to the workshop.
PHBG's acting executive officer Teele Hooper-Worrell said the first step in weed control was "correct identification".
"Knowing which weed you're dealing with helps direct control efforts to the most effective method," Ms Hooper-Worrell said.
Read on:
Ms Hooper-Worrell said landholders are encouraged to bring in samples of weeds that they would like to know more about.
"We're encouraging attendees to get involved and discuss different techniques," she said.
Attendees will receive a copy of the booklet Southern Weeds and their Control, which assists in weed identification.
For more information email outreach@PHBG.org or call 0438 741 875.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.