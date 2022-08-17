Business you can trust

There's possibly no greater proof that LiteStart will go the distance to ensure customer satisfaction than the fact staff recently travelled 1700 kilometres to undertake a job in Port Hedland.
The team of highly trained and professional staff has even gone as far as Darwin to install gates.
"There's no boundary to what we're open to installing and servicing," said managing director Michael La Motte. "We're currently quoting a job in Esperance."
LiteStart began installing and servicing automated gates more than 20 years ago, with Michael taking over the business in February, with all staff staying on.
The company is the sole importer of King Gates, a trusted name in Italian design, quality and innovation, while the team of seven has a bank of knowledge that spans across a gamut of other brands and their various products.
Services extend to installing, insurance claims, servicing and repairing automated systems for both residential and commercial projects.
Michael is proud to lead the team of longstanding employees, who are highly experienced thanks to their years in the industry, and continued upskilling of new automation products.
Michael stated that LiteStart pride themselves on their work ethic and customer satisfaction is our number one goal.
Customers can rest assured LiteStart's technicians will not only arrive when scheduled, but will also be well-equipped to handle whatever issue they encounter.
With three technicians on the road full-time in three separate vehicles, they're always stocked with the equipment required for all automation jobs.
Every replacement part required for automation systems is also carried in their vehicles, so there's no wait time for replacement parts.
"One of my pet peeves personally is waiting on tradesmen," Michael said. "I pride myself in ensuring that the people who work with me turn up on time.
"I don't want customers waiting around for hours for a technician who says they're going to get there at midday and it ends up being two o'clock. That's not how you run a successful business."
For more information about LiteStart, visit litestart.com.au or call 0415 679 264.
