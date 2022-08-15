After being granted permanent residency, my wife and I arrived in Australia six years ago and one of the first things I became aware of was that most major road intersections were controlled by traffic lights, or robots as I call them.
What I also noticed was that the speed limit through these intersections was and still is 80kph and I often saw cars going through on orange and that generally Mandurah drivers are ''bumper riders''.
One of your readers Charlie Gibson of Falcon recently suggested that ''prepare to stop'' signs should be considered as opposed to my idea that as the red light is about to end its cycle and change to orange it should flash ''on/off" two or three times.
As a former Traffic Officer I urge the authorities to think about this and to also reduce the speed limit through major road intersections to 70kph.
We are mourning the premature passing of a first nation's great gracious and humble overcomer who became an inspiring effective storyteller, entertainer and role model.
Archie Roach overcame separation trauma from his parents, alcoholism, imprisonment and homelessness. Archie became a leading first nations life storyteller, musician and entertainer who was revered, and applauded by the music industry and generic audiences. Archie, his stories, music, cultural mentoring and gracious, humble presentation will be greatly missed. However, Archie has provided the memory of his life and inspiring story telling entertainment as a positive example for other first nations people to emulate.
The rubbish on the beaches after the last storm is awful. I'm just asking people to help pick it up if walking along, don't pass by. If we all help it would be great. If we don't, it will wash back into the ocean and you'll be swimming in it. Plus you'll be sitting watching our beautiful sunsets in rubbish. Please help.
I few weeks ago I attended Peel Health Campus emergency department (ED).
I cannot thank enough the whole team there, particulary Dr Negasa Hunduma, who also attended to me a few months previously for another condition. The testing and checking has always been thorough, even when the ED has been ridiculously maniac with patients, ambulance ramping etc. I fervently hope the staff remuneration will be evident when the hospital becomes public.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors.
