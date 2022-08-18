Trusted criminal lawyers

Laura Willox (formerly Laura Timpano) set up the criminal defence law firm Timpano Legal in 2007 after establishing a reputation as a highly respected criminal lawyer.
The team at Timpano Legal understand the impact a 'brush with the law' can have - legally, socially and personally. Their trusted team of highly experienced, dedicated and compassionate lawyers provide advice and representation in all areas of criminal law.
Advertisement
Laura and her team deal with simple road traffic offences, professional disciplinary matters through to the most serious and complex charges. This includes homicide, assaults, fraud, drug offences, extradition, and sex offences. If you are, or might be, charged with a criminal offence, or want to discuss your options for an appeal, Timpano Legal can assist.
"Leading with compassion, honesty and excellence, you can trust Timpano Legal's extensive experience and specialist knowledge of the criminal justice system," practice director, Laura Willox said.
"Timpano Legal's vision is to be recognised for our ethics, passion and excellence in the practice of criminal law."
Laura has always had a strong passion for helping people accused of committing crimes and supporting them through the criminal justice system. Her experienced criminal defence lawyers are dedicated to providing vital, successful and practical legal services.
"Timpano Legal manage each client holistically and address their legal, social and personal needs," she said.
They will lead you through the legal process by liaising with all prosecuting bodies including the state and federal Director of Public Prosecutions and the state and federal Police. They work with some of the most highly regarded barristers in Australia and have close relationships with nationally and internationally recognised forensic experts.
Their values of respect, compassion and excellence are the backbone of how they operate and practice as criminal defence lawyers. These values guide them in their interactions with clients, colleagues, advisers, prosecuting authorities and the courts. They ensure their service to clients is respectful and clear, while remaining supportive and practical. They take pride in providing compassionate and responsive criminal law advice and delivering incomparable client service.
Backed by their success record, they will ensure each client receives strong representation, support and guidance through every step of the legal process.
Timpano Legal will walk the path alongside you, every step of the way.
For more information go to timpanolegal.com.au, visit them at 1/19 Davey St, Mandurah or call 9221 7777.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.