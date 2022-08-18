Mandurah Mail

Trusted criminal lawyers

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
August 18 2022 - 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEEK ADVICE: Laura Willox (Timpano) of Timpano Legal. Photo: Supplied

Laura Willox (formerly Laura Timpano) set up the criminal defence law firm Timpano Legal in 2007 after establishing a reputation as a highly respected criminal lawyer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.