Mandurah boxer and proud Noongar man Alex Winwood said he had brushed himself off and is back on his feet following a shocking ruling from a referee, which marked the end of his Commonwealth Games journey.
After winning the first round against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the quarterfinals, Winwood was in good spirits.
However, a quick, right-handed left-hook from Chinyemba in the opening of the second round knocked him down to the floor.
Winwood stood up quickly, making his way over to the corner of the ring, but the referee waved the fight off after just three counts.
"I've watched it [the fight] plenty of times now - I went down and didn't know whether I'd done the wrong thing when I jumped up, but I've watched it plenty of times to know what I did was fine," Winwood told the Mail.
"I landed on my left arm and went to push off the canvas but it had already been waved off."
He said the moment had completely blindsided him, and video footage of the jaw-dropping moment shows just that.
"I just couldn't fathom the fact that was the end of my tournament. I guess everything unfolded as it did and it didn't sink in until a few days later... I don't think it has even hit me properly now."
Once the fight was waved, Winwood was the picture of sportsmanship, taking a moment to collect himself before heading over to congratulate Chinyemba.
Commentators across various channels shared their disbelief at the call, and social media went wild with both fans and athletes jumping online to share their thoughts.
Boxer Danny Green said in a post on his Facebook page, that the decision was "horrendous", while world boxing champion Jeff Horn said he got "chills" watching Winwood's "hard work and sacrifice being torn away from him".
When Winwood had returned to the warmup room, he said he was hit with a wave of heavy emotion.
"I remember someone saying to me 'you're handling this very well', and I told them that right now it's eating me up inside - I'm not going to make a fool out of myself today, but that feeling I have inside is just unreal and gut-wrenching.
"I walked back to the warm-up room, sat in the corner and I broke down. I've never cried after a fight, but that one really got to me."
While Winwood's time at the games was short, he said the experience was still a memorable one.
"I've never fought in front of a crowd that big, I loved the atmosphere.
"Obviously when the fight started, I was keen to get my revenge from Tokyo and show that I've changed a lot in boxing style and grown a lot. I showed a glimpse of that in the first round."
In 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, Winwood lost his bout against Chinyemba after three tight rounds and a split-decision.
This made the Commonwealth Games result all the more devastating for Winwood, but he said he was still proud of his performance in the ring.
"I had more disappointment in myself last year than this year - I know I did everything I could and it was out of my hands. If it was in my hands, I could've pushed on and I believe I would've won the fight."
He said his main goal was to make Australia proud, and despite the result, he believed he had done that.
"It was bittersweet. Sweet as in the fact that with all the controversy and what has happened, to see Australia's public opinion and support of me was very heartfelt. I almost couldn't fathom how much my country had my back.
"I wanted to make them proud and to see the response that the rest of Australia was proud of me - that's more than I could've asked for."
As for what's next, Winwood said he wanted to launch his professional boxing career in earnest.
"I think I've made it pretty well-known that I want to fight as a pro now, there's not much funding or financial support in amateur boxing, so I definitely want to go down that route, challenge for a world title and win one as fast as I can.
"I've got a lot of belief that I'm just as good as the world champions at the moment."
Winwood has made the move to Queensland to better position himself in the world of professional boxing, and with his eyes on the horizon, there's no chance of sitting still.
"Hopefully I will get my first profession debut in the next couple of months, I will just see what happens. If that doesn't come up soon enough, I told my mum I'd love to do a marathon and do something for charity.
"I don't want to sit around and wait - I want to get out there."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
