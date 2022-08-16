Mandurah Mail

Alex Winwood reflects on controversial Commonwealth Games ruling

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:55am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESILIENCE: Boxer Alex Winwood has bounced back after what was a disappointing end to his Commonwealth Games journey. Picture: Getty Images.

Mandurah boxer and proud Noongar man Alex Winwood said he had brushed himself off and is back on his feet following a shocking ruling from a referee, which marked the end of his Commonwealth Games journey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.