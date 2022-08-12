Mandurah Mail

Westcoast 4x4 Recovery pulls stranded caravan and 4WD from Tims Thicket, Mandurah

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRANDED: Once the vehicles were pulled from Tims Thicket beach, the community got to work cleaning up debris. Picture: Supplied.

A mammoth effort was required to turn over a 4WD and caravan that rolled over at Tims Thicket.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.