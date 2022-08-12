A mammoth effort was required to turn over a 4WD and caravan that rolled over at Tims Thicket.
Westcoast 4x4 Recovery came to the rescue and community members were eager to lend a helping hand with the tumultuous cleanup job over the past couple of days.
On Monday, after receiving a call from a car owner about their caravan and car which had been stuck at Tims Thicket overnight, Shaun Butcher headed down with his company's truck and gear.
"We arrived onsite around 4pm from the northern entry at Tims Thicket and headed down to the site where the car was.
"There was a few things - because it had been there overnight, the vehicle and the van were full of sand and the tide had gone up into both vehicles."
With weighed down subjects and unforgiving weather conditions, Shaun and the Westcoast 4x4 Recovery team were optimistic, with the main concern being the possibility of the caravan falling to pieces.
"The main issue with any caravan of that age, when they do roll over they can have the potential of the wall falling out of them - then we've got a massive cleanup on our hands."
Much to Shaun's relief, the caravan didn't fall apart - it did, however, need a little extra encouragement to get unstuck.
"It was a bit of a funny one - the weather was so bad that day, I winched the van back on its wheels and came around to hook the car and caravan to pull it all out in one piece but the wind caught the caravan and pulled it back over."
After a second attempt, the caravan was successfully removed and relocated to the carpark and onlookers stepped in to begin the beach cleanup.
"It was good to see the local community chip in and help with the cleanup," Shaun said.
"They weren't shy getting their hands dirty and pulling all of the debris out of the way. Once everything was upright we made sure we left the beach the way we found it."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
