Stunning waterfront home

Peacefully set within a niche pocket of the Eastport Canals in Wannanup, this home offers all of the peace and quiet you could hope for, with a jetty and direct access to the water.
Stepping inside you are greeted by the bright and spacious entry and polished Jarrah flooring that spreads throughout the home. To the right of the entry is the guest wing of the home that holds the large main bathroom with floor to ceiling tiling and stone benchtops.
The private and stylish main suite is also able to accommodate a king bed, with open access to the elegant ensuite with a double vanity, stone benchtops and oval spa bath. There is also direct access to the newly renovated office area which can be used as a parent's retreat.
Through French doors is the theatre room featuring a recessed ceiling, the perfect place to relax and enjoy an evening movie or weekend sport.
The main living area has an open plan kitchen and dining area to capitalise on the gorgeous outlook of the canal. The quality kitchen is tastefully finished to include stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances plus a walk-in pantry.
The balcony featuring a timber panelled ceiling is perfect for entertaining, with a staircase to your own private jetty. You also have sliding door access to an undercroft which can be used for storage.
