COMMENT: Mandurah to be promoted in travel magazines, Jetstar partnership

Winter in Mandurah has been a wonderland. While Makaru bought some rainy days, tourism operators reported the weeks with pleasant weather resulted in good sales and Mandurah was active.
During the school holidays particularly, we enjoyed seeing locals and their visiting friends and family experience everything on offer. Interstate visitors, and a trickle of internationals, experienced the ice-skating rink, ice slide, pop-up rides and packed schedule of free entertainment. As such the city centre felt alive with fun.
As the weather warms, we expect to welcome increasing numbers of visitors. Indicators from the industry show that come spring, international travellers will flock to our warmer climate.
We are already seeing good visitation from eastern states travellers, and the Singapore market is making a comeback too. Add to this the expected return of visitors from the UK and Europe and we are optimistic that spring and summer will be successful seasons for the industry.
At Visit Mandurah, we are working to raise awareness of Mandurah's tourism offerings, inspire visitation and support a strong influx of tourism dollars.
Specifically, we are leveraging the recent announcement that Mandurah was named WA's Top Tourism Town, to reinforce Mandurah's status as a major tourism destination.
We have arranged for Mandurah to be featured in Australia's leading travel and lifestyle magazines, Australian Traveller and Holiday with Kids - including front cover features and three-page advertorials.
This broad awareness campaign is supported by our partnership with Jetstar, where we are feeding information on Mandurah to anyone booked on a flight into Perth. By showcasing Mandurah's unique offerings, we hope to attract those with a passion for the great outdoors, aquatic adventures and family fun.
Another focus of ours is events and we will highlight upcoming experiences through social media. A few to keep your eyes open for in the coming months include Plein Air - an outdoor painting event, Secret Sounds of the City, Discover Sailing Day, Mandurah Country Music Festival and canoe racing national and world championships.
We are also working with our industry colleagues to attract more events to Mandurah. We have submitted a bid for the Australian Regional Tourism Convention and if successful, the event would bring delegates from across Australia. It will raise Mandurah's profile and provide strong economic benefits. We expect to hear the outcome of this bid in the coming months so watch this space for updates.
As I look towards the coming months, I am eager to see what spring and summer will bring for Mandurah. In September, our city will represent WA at the national Top Tourism Town Awards in Canberra and I look forward to sharing the outcome of this when the results are announced.
Thank you again to everyone who has supported Mandurah's tourism operators this winter. Please don't stop now - encourage your family and friends to join us in Mandurah for a relaxing time in nature.
