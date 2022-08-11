Dawesville local Winnie Smith's eccentric home has raised a few eyebrows on local community pages, but she says as a former longterm renter working in healthcare, coming home to bright colours and her family's own space has been invaluable.
"When it's in suburbia, there's that expected norm, these little boxes we buy and live in - we forget that we've got to keep that inner child going," Winnie said.
"My husband and I are both over 50, we think we have to become a certain thing at a certain age but we don't."
When Winnie and her husband started building the house, they asked the property developers if the house had to be beige, blue or grey, and they were told "it can be any colour you like".
What seemed like a fairly benign sentence sparked inspiration in Winnie, and she took herself down to the paint shop with endless possibilities.
"To be honest, we chose our colours based on names," she said, laughing.
"'Fluffy duck' at the front, 'Congo bongo' inside and our doors are 'I love you' pink."
The staff at the paint shop asked Winnie if she had been decorating a kindergarten, and were delighted to hear it was actually for her home.
Local painter Brad Man helped Winnie and her husband achieve their vision, meticulously covering each wall with a different eclectic hue.
With the help of Facebook Marketplace and secondhand stores, Winnie found quirky décor to add an extra pop of fun to each room, including a personalised, purple meditation space.
Winnie said she knew the house was an eye catcher, joking that you "couldn't miss it", but never imagined she'd cause a community Facebook page debate.
"At first I saw the house on the post and thought 'oh wow, that looks like our house', and then realised it was our house," Winnie said.
A local resident had posted a picture of the house asking for the community's thoughts.
Many commenters jumped to the house's defence, saying the street needed a little bit of colour, and some said it wasn't to their taste, but none of the negative comments got to Winnie.
"People were jumping to defend against a few who said it was ridiculous and I said 'thank you that is really nice, but you don't need to'.
"I don't take other people's opinions personally and we don't expect everybody to like it."
Winnie said her dream was to one day live on the land, open an animal sanctuary and rent out the property to a family in need of a home.
"We know what it's like to rent and how frightening it is. We will stay here a couple of years and I will open my animal sanctuary - that is my biggest dream.
"My son said 'you know mum, when you rent it out you'll have to paint it all back?', and I said 'no, the family who walk through this door and take the house will fall in love with it."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
