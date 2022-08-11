Mandurah Mail

Dawesville resident Winnie Smith says a colourful home keeps the inner child alive

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
August 11 2022
UNIQUE: Winnie Smith says she was excited by the possibility of her home being any colour she liked. Picture: Samantha Ferguson.

Dawesville local Winnie Smith's eccentric home has raised a few eyebrows on local community pages, but she says as a former longterm renter working in healthcare, coming home to bright colours and her family's own space has been invaluable.

