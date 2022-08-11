A 33-year-old Port Kennedy man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over a man with his car following an altercation, leaving him with third degree burns.
Around 8.20pm on August 10, the man attended a service station located on Warnbro Sound Avenue and purchased some items before returning to his Mitsubishi Lancer, where a man known to him got into the front passenger seat.
It will be alleged an altercation took place between the men inside the vehicle before the 29-year-old victim exited the car and began to walk away.
Police will further allege the male driver started the vehicle and accelerated forward, jumping the kerb and hitting the victim who became stuck underneath the vehicle.
A number of people nearby attempted to lift the vehicle off the victim, and he was eventually pulled from underneath the vehicle and provided first aid by attending police officers before being taken to hospital.
He sustained third degree burns to his back and may have other serious injuries.
The 33-year-old man from Port Kennedy has been charged with:
He is due to appear before the Rockingham Magistrates Court on August 11.
