Port Kennedy man charged after Warnbro petrol station incident

Updated August 11 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:39am
CHARGED: A Port Kennedy man has been charged after allegedly hitting a man with his car following an altercation. Picture: File image.

A 33-year-old Port Kennedy man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over a man with his car following an altercation, leaving him with third degree burns.

