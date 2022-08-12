"The story is about how I see myself as an autistic gentleman. I'm optimistic. And also how I long for romantic love and haven't received it yet," says actor and writer Adam Kelly.
Adam original show Arco, co-written with James Berlyn and presented by WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCO), will perform at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre in August.
"Truthful, humorous and animated", are the three words Adam said he would use to describe the performance, which ties together the mediums of live theatre and animation created by Ben Hollingsworth with Arts Mentor Joanna Keyser.
The idea for the show originated in workshops run by WAYTCO artistic director James Berlyn.
"James was running these things called the devisers club," Adam said.
"Back then it was a small group of people focusing on themes of what being an outsider meant. I kept turning up and James decided to do a project with me."
Working through a series of questions and anecdotes, Adam and James began writing an authentic and earnest 'coming of age' type performance piece.
"James asked several questions and I endeavoured to do my best to answer them, this helped form the story along with some old medical records from my first diagnosis.
I'm trying to challenge that, and help other autistic people realise they can be seen and that their experience of the world is valid and lovely.- Adam Kelly
"Overall, I found it to be a really rewarding process."
Adam said trying to pick his favourite moment in the show was like "trying to pick the best colour in the rainbow", and that every part represented something important to him.
"I want the story to be seen by as many people as it can be. The story matters so much to me, because there is a lot of misinformation about people with autism."
Adam said the fact that society often focused on one particular way of thinking could be damaging to neurodiverse people, which could lead to negative internalised emotion.
"I'm trying to challenge that, and help other autistic people realise they can be seen and that their experience of the world is valid and lovely."
This will be the first time Adam has performed his show in Mandurah, and he said he was looking forward to visiting a place with lots of happy childhood memories.
"I used to visit Mandurah when I was younger, my grandma used to live down there when she was alive.
"I've visited the performing arts centre once before - I'm very excited about it."
Arco will perform both a junior version (7+) and a senior version (15+) at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on August 25 and 26 and tickets can be purchased via the MANPAC website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
