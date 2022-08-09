Nominations are open for the 2022 City of Mandurah Sports Awards, recognising homegrown sporting role models in the community.
Nominations close on Tuesday, September 27.
Local sports players, clubs, volunteers and those behind the scenes can be nominated for these prestigious annual awards, which honour and support Mandurah's sporting stars.
The awards, now in their eighth year, acknowledge achievement and excellence among the local sporting community, honouring sports people, volunteers and clubs who have a strong connection with, or are based in, Mandurah and have achieved success within their field.
Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club on November 23.
The nine categories are:
To make a nomination go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au/sportsawards
