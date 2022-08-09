Mandurah Mail

Nominations open for 2022 City of Mandurah Sports Awards

Updated August 9 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021 award winners with Mayor Rhys Williams and Australian Ninja Warror Olivia Vivian. Photo: Daniela Cooper.

Nominations are open for the 2022 City of Mandurah Sports Awards, recognising homegrown sporting role models in the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.