Comet Bay College student Matthew Roberts wins prize for 'Desk in a Box' design

Updated August 9 2022 - 5:08am, first published 2:08am
INNOVATIVE: Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Michelle Statham is encouraging Matthew Roberts to patent his award- winning design. Picture: Supplied.

Comet Bay College student Matthew Roberts has designed an innovative 'Desk in a Box' which will be pitched to hundreds of investors at a tech festival this December.

