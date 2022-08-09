Comet Bay College student Matthew Roberts has designed an innovative 'Desk in a Box' which will be pitched to hundreds of investors at a tech festival this December.
The design won second place at the Western Australian Just Start IT Grand Final, and Matthew said it was inspired by the growing need for compact work stations.
Matthew said he would be getting his multi-purpose design patented, and that he knew the desk would be a unique product.
"When I realised I came second out of 200 people, I thought, 'this is a big deal'," Matthew said.
"If this desk was available on the market today, I would buy it. It was inspired by my own needs."
The competition was a six-month-long STEM inspired program, and Matthew's prize included entrepreneurship workshops to help him take his venture to the next level.
Sometimes the best ideas come from the youngest minds.- Michelle Statham
"It's ready to go, I just need to make the prototype," he said.
Fellow Comet Bay students Susie Moon, Naomi Symonds and Sienna Mosqueda also made it to the top 10 innovations, with their eating disorder support app, 'The Lighthouse'.
Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Michelle Statham said she was "incredibly proud" of the innovation and creativity of her students, and the dedication they showed to their projects.
"They have all spent thousands of hours working on their business concepts, displaying exceptional entrepreneurship skills and outstanding work ethic," Ms Statham said.
"Our finalists were the youngest entrants in the contest, but sometimes the best ideas come from the youngest minds. These students have created wonderful and viable business models that I am sure they can develop into a successful venture with the right support."
