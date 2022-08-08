In July, Premier Mark McGowan said pressure on hospitals around Australia was the main subject of conversation at national cabinet meetings.
Nurses have been globally hailed as heroes in the face of COVID-19 and I too thank them for their dedication and service.
In Australia it has been reported that many nurses are leaving their profession due to unprecedented stress levels coping with an ailing health system. Yet WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson cannot go on record to guarantee the nurses at the Peel Health Campus will retain their leave entitlements when the campus currently managed privately by Ramsay Health Care will be back under the WA government in August 2023.
Is the WA government really invested in supporting our WA nurses? Has the WA government missed the advertising where other states will help WA nurses relocate to their state? Concerns have been reported that junior nurses will be forced into roles they will not have enough experience in due to experienced nurse shortages.
Premier Mark McGowan and Ms Sanderson are perhaps not talking to each other as giving no guarantee of accrued leave entitlements for nurses at the Peel Health Campus when the government steps in is, frankly, unbelievable.
Time I think for Mr McGowan to wear his two hats ( Premier and Treasurer) and Ms Sanderson to have an earnest conversation and show WA really does care for their nurses.
Assisting our buckling health system surely has to include appreciating nurses with honoring their hours of service.
When you eventually receive a reply to a request you have made and it states the subject is under "review" it's a bit scary.
In the political world it could mean they are fair dinkum and it's under consideration or scrapped.
David Templeman's staff have been very good and contacted me straight away as this was the decision from Perth regarding my request for 'Prepare to Stop' signs at Mandurah's traffic lights.
I still feel strongly that we should have these warning lights especially at the very wide intersections to warn drivers well in advance they are about to change.
I have done my best for Mandurah drivers so now we will see what happens. It's up to our local politicians if we are to get a result, hopefully in our favour.
You're right Charlie (Mail, Opinion, Aug. 4) we are losing all that experience and like you I don't think it's all to do with money. Unfortunately it is not only happening with our police men and women but with the teachers, nurses, emergency services as well.
Why? Because the word "respect" no longer exists. It was something my parents taught me and something my wife and I taught our children. Respect the law, have respect for your elders and certainly respect your teachers. Who would want to wear a uniform today only to be abused by the same people you're out there protecting?
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
