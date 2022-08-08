COMMENT: Protect the Shire of Murray's railway narrative

Since 1893, rail has been at the heart of Pinjarra.
Many of the buildings in the Pinjarra Railway Station Precinct still retain functions close to their original use.
And with what is believed to be the oldest remaining engine shed in the state, and the only surviving carriage shed, we can draw a direct 'line', literally and figuratively, back to the early days of growth and prosperity in the region.
The council believes there's a huge opportunity to recognise and reignite interest in that unique history, and to use it to spark a refreshed railway precinct that attracts people to the town.
As part of our strategic planning, therefore, we are looking at ways to mark the importance of rail to Pinjarra and the region, and to ensure railway plays as central a role in the next century of the Shire of Murray as it did in the last.
The precinct has the potential to attract a diverse range of visitors, from day-trippers to weekend walkers, from history buffs to mountain bikers en route to Dwellingup.
We can ensure the protection of the railway narrative, which entwines with the stories of some of Western Australia's most evocative names: former Premier Sir John Forrest, state engineer in chief CY O'Conner, and contractor Neil McNeil all played their part in bringing rail to Pinjarra.
We'd love to continue those stories, and to add those of our community to this unique history.
The council already has a strong track record of delivering economic development and tourism projects; Dwellingup's runaway successes, the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia, and the redevelopment of The Exchange Hotel are all changing people's perceptions about our part of the world.
We believe a redeveloped Pinjarra Railway Station Precinct would continue that innovative shift while still recognising our unique heritage and history.
It's been said that Pinjarra was once one of the busiest junctions in the State. I accept that we're currently a long way from those glory days, in fact many people may not even realise we still retain a daily Australind service that stops in Pinjarra on route from Bunbury to Perth.
But we also host a wealth of heritage railway assets in the Shire, including those of the much-loved Hotham Valley Tourist Railway.
The priority is to assess the current state of all the historic buildings with a view to undertaking necessary restoration works to protect their heritage values.
Over time and as funding permits, the Shire will seek to undertake additional activities to further activate the precinct, including a feasibility study in support of the longer-term vision to re-establish a heritage tourist rail link between Pinjarra and Dwellingup.
There is a captivating story about the importance of rail to the early development of the region and the time is right to celebrate this rich history and put rail back at the centre of Pinjarra's story once again.
Cr David Bolt is president of the Shire of Murray.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
