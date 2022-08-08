Mandurah Mail

Police arrest 34-year-old man after Perth-to-Peel chase

Updated August 8 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST MADE: A man has been charged after he led police on a Perth-to-Peel road chase. Picture: File Image.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly evaded police on a road chase which spanned from Coolbellup to Mundijong and ended with him being chased by a herd of cattle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.