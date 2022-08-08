Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly evaded police on a road chase which spanned from Coolbellup to Mundijong and ended with him being chased by a herd of cattle.
Around 8.45pm on Sunday, August 7, Murdoch Police located a vehicle of interest being driven along Coolbellup Avenue and an attempt was made to stop the vehicle.
It is alleged the driver failed to stop and drove at slow speed along Forrest Road before turning right onto North Lake Road to head South.
A police helicopter took over monitoring the vehicle as it travelled south through several suburbs as the driver headed to Mundijong.
Shortly after turning onto South Western Highway, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled by foot onto a property on the eastern side of the highway.
While running through a paddock the man was chased by a herd of cattle, which forced him to change direction, where he encountered steep terrain.
Police air wing officers directed units on the ground to his location and he was arrested without incident.
The 34-year-old White Gum Valley man has been charged with several offences unrelated to the evade police incident.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in Fremantle Magistrates Court on August 8, and it is expected he will be charged with further offences in relation to the evade police incident.
