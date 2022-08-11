Modern coastal living

Advertisement
Positioned in a quiet street within one of Mandurah's most sought after suburbs is this stunning, quality built and styled home just a short 700m stroll to the beautiful Avalon Beach.
As you approach the home, you'll instantly take notice of the impressive rendered elevation, the poured aggregate driveway and the feature panelled garage door. The enclosed front garden also creates a private oasis of established plants that surround the sparkling below ground swimming pool.
Through the double door entrance, you are welcomed by the stunning polished concrete flooring that flows throughout the home.
The main suite is complete with a large dressing room and private ensuite bathroom, offering double vanities, shower and a separate toilet.
There's an enormous open plan living, dining and kitchen, with the living space centred around a wood fire. The modern kitchen is immaculately finished with stone benchtops, glass splashback, feature lighting, and new stainless steel Westinghouse appliances.
From the living area, it flows out to the alfresco, allowing for seamless entertaining all year round. A separate timber decked area with a shade sail offers a second outdoor living space, with a lawn and raised garden beds along the boundary ensure there is nothing left to do but move in and enjoy.
