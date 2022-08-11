Many benefits to stairlifts

The last thing you want when it becomes harder to move around is to restrict yourself within your own home.
Unfortunately, for many people with mobility issues, this is the reality when stairs are involved. But fortunately, Motobility are the people to help you stay in the home you love with a stair lift.
Installing a stair lift in your home may be the perfect solution and a fantastic investment for your health and mobility. Their installation is cheaper than moving house, giving you the benefit of staying in the home and location you are comfortable with.
Stair lifts are a safe alternative to climbing stairs, and with so many designs on the market, you can rest assured that your home will be catered for. Their options suit a variety of staircases such as indoor, outdoor, curved, straight and narrow stairs.
Usually featuring a chair attached to an aluminium track, there are also models available that suit wheelchairs as well, which are referred to as platform lifts.
Modern stair lifts can usually be easily and efficiently installed on a staircase, with installation usually achieved within a few hours.
Choosing the right stair lift depends on many factors and can sometimes feel overwhelming. But don't worry; by asking you a few simple questions, the team at Motobility can quickly narrow down which stairlift option would be the most appropriate for your stairs. From that point, they can further narrow down the possibilities by listening to your primary concerns, requirements and wants.
A straight staircase provides the most straightforward and cost-efficient option for a stair lift installation. You will require a curved stair lift if you have a landing or a curve in your staircase.
If your stairs are particularly tight, there are many options to suit that. You may need to consider a perch-style lift or the Oto Air, which automatically rotates the seat and your knees away from any corners while moving up the stairs.
For those that suffer from ailments such as arthritis or have reduced dexterity in their hands, there are options such as automatic swivelling chairs, meaning the chair will automatically face the direction you need once it's reached the end of the track. Manual levers under the seats are available but may be difficult for some clients.
Additionally, most stair lifts will allow you to adjust the seat height when they're being installed. Some chairs have a rising function for when you get in and out of the chair, as well as a perch option.
Stairlifts and platform lifts come in many different designs and colours to ensure they blend into your home and match your décor. Furthermore, there are optional and included functions such as adjustable armrests, power swivel, and remote controls.
Stair lifts can be life-changing and allow people to retain their mobility and independence. Go to Motobility's website for more information motobility.com.au or call 08 9242 7333.
