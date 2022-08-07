'Whirlwind' cancer diagnosis for Meadow Springs family

The community has banded together to help the family of a two-year old Mandurah boy following a cancer diagnosis.
Mason Waters, who lives in Meadow Springs with his parents and two sisters, was diagnosed with a serious form of childhood cancer, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.
It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the Waters family, going from a diagnosis to starting urgent chemotherapy in the space of just a couple of days.
"It's definitely been a lot," dad Mitchell told the Mail.
He said the diagnosis came as "a shock but not a massive surprise" because Mason's mum Teagan had been doing online research before taking him to hospital.
In the month leading up to the diagnosis, Mason hadn't been well. It was initially just a cold with a fever that went away but then returned a couple more times.
The third time the cold was accompanied by a limp that also went away after a couple of days.
His parents took him to a GP appointment just as he was getting better and were advised to take him to Emergency if his fever and limp returned, which happened just days later.
"They were great at Peel [Health Campus], they weren't dismissive or anything," Mr Waters said.
"I was expecting to be told not to worry and to go home.
"They said we did everything we could have done, took him to the hospital at the right time.
"It's a disease that comes on very quickly and if left untreated, can deteroriate quite quickly."
Although Mason's prognosis is looking quite positive, he has a two-year chemotherapy plan, and for the next few months in particular he will require frequent treatment.
The family has been in Peel region for close to eight years.
Teagan, has been a stay-at-home mum for the last six years since the births of Zoey, 6 followed by Zahra, 4.
Mitch is a mechanical maintainer, working FIFO for BHP.
"My work has been awesome but obviously I can't be off work forever. The company has offered me meaningful work I can do from home."
"We will have to manage the situations as they arise," he said.
"Talking to all the people on the ward, unexpected things happens more than you would like to."
Mitchell said while the situation was challenging, Mason was handling the treatment well.
"There have been some moments where it's upsetting that he's not himself. Now he's not really active at all, he just wants to rest and sleep. He's not really playing with his sisters."
Usually, Mason loved to play with his sisters, the family cat, with building blocks, toy cars and balls.
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia is the most common and easily treatable kind of childhood cancer.
The first month of Mason's treatment is the induction phase which finishes on Friday. When results from the treatment become available, he'll be categorised into a risk rating and that will determine his treatment plan.
The family faces at least twice weekly trips to Perth Children's Hospital for ongoing treatment.
Mitchell thanked the family's "really great support network of family and friends", which included Teagan's mum who lived just around the corner, as well as Mitch's mum in the Wheatbelt.
Family friend Jody-Leigh Waters has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family.
"Although the family was hesitant to have a GoFundMe page set up, many people have reached out offering support," she wrote.
"This page will hopefully provide a platform for those of us who feel helpless and wish to help in some way."
She said money raised would go towards "medical bills, travel costs and the unexpected expenses that come with being away from not only their home but their support network during this overwhelming and difficult time".
The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $6000 of its $10,000 goal. Go to gofundme.com/f/little-masons-leukaemia-battle to donate.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
