Police are investigating a fatal crash in Safety Bay which took the life of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, August 7.
Around 2pm, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was being ridden east on Safety Bay Road when it left the road and struck a power pole near the intersection of Malibu Road.
The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can upload the vision directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/motorcyclevpowerpolesafetybay,
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who saw the motorcycle being ridden prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
