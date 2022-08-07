Mandurah Mail

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Safety Bay

Updated August 7 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Safety Bay, Picture: File Image.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Safety Bay which took the life of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, August 7.

Local News

