Aboriginal-owned business Indigenous Managed Services finishes landscaping for Lakes Road roundabout, Peel Business Park

Updated August 5 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:54am
All plants used in the design are species local to the Nambeelup area. Pictures: Supplied.

Local Aboriginal-owned business Indigenous Managed Services (IMS) has finished landscaping works for the Lakes Road roundabout at the Peel Business Park in Nambeelup.

