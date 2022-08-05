Local Aboriginal-owned business Indigenous Managed Services (IMS) has finished landscaping works for the Lakes Road roundabout at the Peel Business Park in Nambeelup.
The landscaping plan was developed in close consultation with local Bindjareb traditional owners, with its design reflecting the six seasons of the Noongar calendar.
All plants used in the design are species local to the Nambeelup area.
The 50-metre wide Lakes Road roundabout was designed to cater for an increase in traffic and to facilitate the safe movement of large trucks and other vehicles, as Peel Business Park continues to be developed into a significant industrial precinct.
Located about 10 kilometres north of Mandurah, Peel Business Park is an industrial estate owned by the state government that has been under development for several years, and features a solar powered microgrid providing power cost savings to businesses.
The industrial estate is part of the 35-year Transform Peel project, which aims to create new industries, employment hubs and improve food security in the Peel region, which is destined to become an innovation hub for the food and agricultural industries.
Peel Business Park has received $45.2 million in funding through the Transform Peel project.
IMS was founded in 2017, currently employing 12 full-time workers and more than 200 casual staff members.
Mandurah MP David Templeman said the appointment of IMS showed the state government's commitment to creating greater business opportunities for Aboriginal-owned and operated businesses.
Murray MP Robyn Clark said the government's Aboriginal Procurement Policy was creating better financial outcomes for Aboriginal people.
