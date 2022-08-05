Nanga Road Bridge in Dwellingup is expected to reopen as early as next week.
The bridge in Lane Poole Reserve was closed indefinitely last week on advice from Main Roads due to "significant" safety concerns over the condition of some of the bridge piles, particularly the central ones.
Following an investigation, Main Roads advised on Friday that interim repair works would be undertaken in the next week.
This would allow the bridge to reopen to pedestrians, bikes, passenger cars and caravans, up to a weight limit of 4 tonnes.
The works were expected to be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.
A Shire of Murray spokesperson said "it was the right thing to do to close the bridge last week" as safety was the Shire's main priority.
The current bridge closure mostly affects those travelling south from Dwellingup over the River Murray. All access to the Nanga Brook area of Lane Pools Reserve is currently via Waroona, adding about 10 minutes to the trip from Pinjarra, and about 50 minutes for those travelling from Dwellingup.
An information line has been established at the Dwellingup Visitors Centre on 08 9538 1108 (during business opening hours).
