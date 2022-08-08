Four brainy and brilliant year five students from Frederick Irwin Anglican School have taken out the top spot in the 2022 Cluedunnit Kids Competition run by The Law Society of Western Australia.
The statewide event saw 900 students gather to analyse an evidence brief, askquestions and apply legal principles to decide on appropriate charges for offenders.
Groups then had to present their findings in the most creative way possible.
Frederick Irwin's team, made up of Jasmine Burtenshaw, Aarush Godavarti, Jason Liew and Xaveri De Pinto, wowed the panel of judges - a team of legal and law enforcement professionals from across WA.
This year's judging panel included the Chief Magistrate of Western Australia Steven Heath, Magistrate Wendy Hughes, WA Police Sergeant Garry Corker, Legal Aid lawyer Claire Rossi, Curtin University Dean and Head of Law School Professor Robert Cunningham and The Law Society of WA president Rebecca Lee.
On Tuesday, August 3, the four students received their medals, a plaque for the school and a $300 book prize voucher.
Frederick Irwin principal Tracey Gray said the students had worked hard on their submission with the support of learning enrichment teacher Jennie McRae.
"We are so proud of the team, to beat 900 students across Western Australia and win the 2022 Cluedunnit Competition is an amazing result.
"What a wonderful opportunity to take part in this competition, we look forward to seeing what they achieve in the coming years".
