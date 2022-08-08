Mandurah Mail

Frederick Irwin year five students win Cluedunnit 2022

Updated August 8 2022 - 8:56am, first published 2:00am
TEAMWORK: Jason Liew, Aarush Godavarti, Xaveri De Pinto and Jasmine Burtenshaw, made up the Freddies dream team. Picture: Supplied.

Four brainy and brilliant year five students from Frederick Irwin Anglican School have taken out the top spot in the 2022 Cluedunnit Kids Competition run by The Law Society of Western Australia.

