Mandurah Mail
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Conor Leahy becomes double bronze medallist at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:06am, first published August 5 2022 - 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRESENTING: Conor Leahy (far right) became a double bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Australian Cycling Team.

When Conor Leahy was a child, he would join his triathlete father on his easier bike rides under the agreement he would get coffee and cake on the other side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.