When Conor Leahy was a child, he would join his triathlete father on his easier bike rides under the agreement he would get coffee and cake on the other side.
Now, at 23 years old, the Mandurah Catholic College alum has become a double bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Advertisement
Leahy reflected on his humble and unexpected beginnings in cycling, and how a family bonding moment became his life's passion.
"I started riding with my dad to coffee shops just because I wanted coffee and cake," Leahy said, laughing.
"I was playing footy at the time, but then started riding more and more and had my first proper race when I was 13 and I loved it."
Leahy joined Peel District Cycling Club, and said he became inspired by the community there.
It was there Leahy met Olympic gold medallist Peter Dawson, who had quickly recognised his skill.
"Peter approached my dad and asked if I'd like to come do a few training sessions at his house on the stationary bike. I did, and then he became my coach."
Leahy trained at the club and through Peel Regional Academy of Sport (PRAS), using the gym and training facilities to get ready for even higher performance competition.
Once he was accepted into the Western Australian Academy of Sport, he continued working towards his professional goals in earnest.
In 2020, Leahy went as a reserve athlete to the Tokyo Olympics, which he said was the experience of a lifetime.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a core focus for Leahy's training, and he said he arrived in Birmingham determined.
"It was definitely the coolest experience I've had so far. We were in London and it was packed with English fans.
"Every time we went up against an English, Scottish or Welsh competitor the crowd went wild, and I knew that I had to push harder to get in front."
He said he had some fun with the crowd during the individual pursuit, where he was racing against an English rider for the bronze medal.
"I could hear the crowd getting quieter as I was getting in the lead, and I gave the crowd the 'I can't hear you' sign."
Leahy will return home to Secret Harbour for the first time in a long while this week to see his family and show them his newly acquired bronze.
"I haven't seen them in a long time with the borders and my training schedule, they have been super supportive."
Advertisement
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.