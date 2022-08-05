The City of Mandurah celebrated National Tree Day with a tree planting event at Duverney Park during what has been a record-breaking year of environmental transformation in WA.
Over the past year, 18 councils including City of Mandurah shared in over $160,000 to provide 43,000 waterwise plants and 1,700 street trees through the Water Corporation's Waterwise Greening Scheme.
Mandurah alone has recorded an additional 1,800 waterwise plants with 45 verges transformed and three waterwise workshops.
The State Government announced a record number of street trees had been planted across WA due to the program, which was designed to facilitate initiatives such as plant giveaways, verge transformations, workshops and street tree planting for eligible councils.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said the changes delivered greener and more waterwise streets which would be a great benefit to the community.
"Street trees and vegetation cover can reduce temperatures in urban communities like ours by up to five degrees and they also look great," Ms Munday said.
Water Minister Dave Kelly said the program showed it was possible to save water while also ensuring communities remained green and liveable.
Since being expanded in 2019, the Waterwise Greening Scheme has provided more than $360,000 for 126,000 waterwise plants, 2,850 street trees, 624 verge transformations and 20 waterwise demonstration gardens.
