Mandurah Mail

Mandurah set to be more waterwise with greenery transformation

Updated August 5 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING GREEN: The City of Mandurah has planted a record number of trees and waterwise plants. Picture: City of Mandurah.

The City of Mandurah celebrated National Tree Day with a tree planting event at Duverney Park during what has been a record-breaking year of environmental transformation in WA.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.