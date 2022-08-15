What's on in Mandurah this week: Walk, talk, learn, photograph and party

50 Years of Photography
August 22
Mandurah Photography Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. With support from the City of Mandurah's community grant funding the club will be holding photographic exhibitions at the Mandurah Forum from 22 August - 4 September. As part of the exhibitions a collection of historical images of Mandurah will been shown as a slideshow. These images were preserved by Roy Whitehead, an early member of the club, and show how Mandurah has grown from a sleepy fishing village to the bustling city it is now.
Kitty's Gorge walk
August 28
This iconic trail is one with a challenge that is rewarded with views, impressive granite outcrops and many waterfalls. There will be running creeks and early wildflowers. Bring a snack and take time to enjoy the waterfalls as you walk down to the main Serpentine Falls. The walk will start at the Cemetery end of the Serpentine National Park. Get there to register from 8.30am. The walk begins at 9am sharp. The walk is $7.50 for adults and $2.50 for school aged children. Book by calling 0406 980 677 or use the website www.jarrahdale.com
Planet, Plants and Pupils
August 28
Highly respected environmentalist and down to earth guest presenter Lyn O'Brien will present Planet, Plants and Pupils as part of the Friends of Samphire Cove Nature Reserve's successful Learning Place, Walks & Talks. Setting off at 10am Lyn will follow the reserve's All Abilities Trail for about an hour sharing insights into past and future reforestation. Free event, everyone welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. Samphire Cove Nature Reserve, corner of Wedgetail Retreat and Egret Point Road, Halls Head. To book email Walk and Talk at bjsdoongin@gmail.com
English Conversation Classes
Every Monday
Members of the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) community are invited by the Zonta Club of Peel to meet others to practise their English at Greenfields Family Centre, Murdoch Drive. Join in a friendly group for a coffee and chat on Mondays from 11am to 1pm. For enquiries phone Livia on 0407 500657
Adam Brand
August 19
Brand is set to up the ante with an even bigger than ever live show at Ravenswood Hotel. From 6pm.
Mandurah Pirates Comedy Night
August 20
In association with the Outback Comedy Festival, The Mandurah Pirates RUFC present the Mandurah Pirates Comedy Night 2022. Join us at the Meadow Springs sports facility for the show starring 'Big' Colin Cole and Jay Raymond, supported by Chris Franklin and 'Dools' Doolieman - a line up not to be missed! The bar will be open and the laughs are guaranteed! Tickets are $25 per person, doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
