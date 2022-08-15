What's on in Mandurah this week: Walk, talk, learn, photograph and party

This iconic trail is one with a challenge that is rewarded with views, impressive granite outcrops and many waterfalls. There will be running creeks and early wildflowers. Bring a snack and take time to enjoy the waterfalls as you walk down to the main Serpentine Falls. The walk will start at the Cemetery end of the Serpentine National Park. Get there to register from 8.30am. The walk begins at 9am sharp. The walk is $7.50 for adults and $2.50 for school aged children. Book by calling 0406 980 677 or use the website www.jarrahdale.com