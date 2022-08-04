What's on this week: Hoedown, art and science experiments

Dr. Sheila Twine will be presenting: "London Sewers and other Smelly Places". In Victorian times London was a dirty and smelly place. The Thames and small tributaries were polluted and disease and deaths were rampant. This presentation will cover the filth and odours as well as the solution of a universal sewage system. It is a lighthearted and humorous talk, but tells of the anguish and epidemics of the 1800s in a city of exploding population and overcrowded living conditions. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.