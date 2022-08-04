What's on this week: Hoedown, art and science experiments

Hoedowns For Country Towns
August 17
Two women on a 30,000km line dancing trip around Australia this year, teaching bootscooting in rural communities and raising money for Blue Tree Project. 7-10pm at Coodanup Community Hall. Tickets $20pp, children free.
Plein Air exhibition
Until August 14
Approaching Landscapes III features landscape artworks of recognisable locations from around Mandurah and the Peel region. The exhibition will be open for one week between August 8-14 at the Miami Plaza Shopping Centre in Falcon. The artwork will be available to buy, as well as raffle tickets into the Bendigo Bank community raffle.
Mandurah Historical Society
August 13
Dr. Sheila Twine will be presenting: "London Sewers and other Smelly Places". In Victorian times London was a dirty and smelly place. The Thames and small tributaries were polluted and disease and deaths were rampant. This presentation will cover the filth and odours as well as the solution of a universal sewage system. It is a lighthearted and humorous talk, but tells of the anguish and epidemics of the 1800s in a city of exploding population and overcrowded living conditions. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.
Bjorn Again
August 14
ABBA fans get excited as Bjorn Again returns to Mandurah with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 2022 Tour - A Celebration Of The Music Of Abba. The show is at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm and tickets start from $59.
August 14
Sciteam will be at Mandurah Library for this year's National Science Week. Join Dr Claire Pennell for a workshop which includes demonstrations and activities in finding out how glass can shape sound. Experiment with different amounts of water and different sized and shaped glass containers to find out how it affects sound. It's at Mandurah Library at 11am and suitable for ages 5-12. Call 9550 3650 for bookings.
Mandurah Pirates Rugby fundraiser
August 20
Head to a comedy night to raise funds for the Mandurah Pirates. In association with the Outback Comedy Festival, The Mandurah Pirates RUFC present the Mandurah Pirates Comedy Night 2022. Join the fundraiser at the Meadow Springs sports facility for the show starring 'Big' Colin Cole and Jay Raymond, supported by Chris Franklin and 'Dools' Doolieman - a line up not to be missed! The bar will be open and the laughs are guaranteed! Tickets are $25 per person, doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Buy tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/BZZRH
