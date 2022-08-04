Volunteers work around the clock to fix Mandurah storm damage

Mandurah has experienced some of the wettest, windiest weather in a long while, and it has wreaked havoc on roofs, fences, trees and backyards.
A BOM representative told the Mail that on Tuesday, August 2, Mandurah hit a wind gust speed of 117 km/h, falling just behind the previous 118km/h record in 2012.
Significant heavy surf was also recorded with wave heights reaching 6.6 metres in Mandurah.
SES crews were left to pick up the pieces after the city was battered.
Mandurah SES received 40 call outs for help over the three days, mainly for roof and structural damage.
Many volunteers joined in efforts with Karnup, Baldivis, and Mandurah Fire and Rescue, and Armadale SES offering a hand to the Mandurah SES team.
The last call out was resolved on Wednesday night.
Mandurah SES media officer Bec Burns thanked all the volunteers for their help.
"Some jobs took a couple of hours so it was really appreciated that we had all those units come down and help us."
Damaging winds have now eased from the West Coast and moved to South East parts of the state.
Mandurah beaches are now calm again after the big swell and high tides on Monday and Tuesday. A dangerous surf risk remains for lower parts of WA.
For safety information, visit Emergency WA.
